Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » City offices, library closed on New Year’s Day
  • Follow Us!

City offices, library closed on New Year’s Day 

Posted: 7:08 am, December 31, 2019 by News Staff

Paso Robles City Offices and the Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan 1, 2020.

City offices and the library will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.