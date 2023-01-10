Update: City places more Paso Robles homes under mandatory evacuation orders

Evacuation center set up at Mid-State Fairgrounds

– Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the following neighborhoods under evacuation orders.

Navajo Avenue:

All residences in the area west of South River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court.

Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue.

Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court.

Riverbank Lane

Update as of 5:12 p.m. on Monday:

Warning from the city: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

1700 Block Summer Creek Lane

All of Shadow Creek Lane

All of Stillwater Court

All of Sandcove Lane

All of Waterfall Lane

Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court

Paso Robles Street

All residences in the area along Paso Robles Street including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

Residents and businesses between 390 – 406 Paso Robles Street.

North River Road

All residences in the area along North River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road.

Additionally, police are issuing an evacuation order for the Riverbank neighborhood behind Walmart as well as Paso Robles Avenue.

This order includes all roads that lead from the above-described areas.

An evacuation order is mandatory and means there is an immediate threat to life and property, and residents should leave now.

As you prepare to evacuate be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc with you. Drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Ponderosa Pavillion located at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside avenue.

