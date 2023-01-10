Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Update: City places more Paso Robles homes under mandatory evacuation orders 

Posted: 5:28 pm, January 9, 2023 by News Staff
evacuation order

An evacuation order is mandatory and means there is an immediate threat to life and property. Pictured: Navajo Avenue area.

Evacuation center set up at Mid-State Fairgrounds

– Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the following neighborhoods under evacuation orders.

Navajo Avenue: 

All residences in the area west of South River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

  • Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court.
  • Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue.
  • Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court.

 

riverbank

Riverbank Lane evacuation area.

Riverbank Lane

Update as of 5:12 p.m. on Monday:

Warning from the city: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

  • 1700 Block Summer Creek Lane
  • All of Shadow Creek Lane
  • All of Stillwater Court
  • All of Sandcove Lane
  • All of Waterfall Lane
  • Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court

 

Paso Robles Street

All residences in the area along Paso Robles Street including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

  • Residents and businesses between 390 – 406 Paso Robles Street.

 

Photo of 13th Street Bridge in Paso Robles with Salinas River rising

The Salinas River is rising on Monday afternoon close to the bottom of the 13th Street Bridge near Paso Robles St. Photo from Garett Manion/Facebook

North River Road 

All residences in the area along North River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

  • Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road.

 

Additionally, police are issuing an evacuation order for the Riverbank neighborhood behind Walmart as well as Paso Robles Avenue.

This order includes all roads that lead from the above-described areas.

An evacuation order is mandatory and means there is an immediate threat to life and property, and residents should leave now.

As you prepare to evacuate be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc with you. Drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Ponderosa Pavillion located at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside avenue.

 

