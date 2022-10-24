City partners with Hispanic Business Association on rural innovation program

Paso Robles is the first community in California to be accepted into the Rural Innovation Network

– The City of Paso Robles, in partnership with the Hispanic Business Association (HBA), was selected to participate in the Center on Rural Innovation‘s (CORI) program for developing digital economies in rural communities of color.

At the conclusion of the in-depth program, the city and the HBA have been admitted into CORI’s Rural Innovation Network, a nationwide community of “change agents” and local leaders working to advance the economic future of small-town America. Paso Robles is the first community in California to be accepted into the Rural Innovation Network

The HBA is a non-profit organization created to advocate, promote and support Hispanic entrepreneurs. For more information visit hbasc.org.

CORI is a ‘”dedicated team committed to building an inclusive and equitable economic future for rural America,” for more information visit ruralinnovation.us.

