City planning staff to discuss pros and cons of accessory dwelling units

City staff to discuss local ordinance, standards

– The Paso Robles City Library will host city planning staff on Wednesday, March 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the library conference room as they present information about the city’s local Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance and standards of operation adopted last December. Topics to be covered include:

• What is an ADU?

• Where in the city are ADUs allowed?

• What are the development standards for an ADU (floor area, height, setbacks, etc.)?

• Can part of a residence or a detached building be converted into an ADU?

• Can tiny houses or recreational vehicles be used as an ADU?

• What is the process and cost to permit and construct an ADU?

The State of California has identified ADUs, sometimes referred to as mother-in-law units, second units, granny flats, and rear yard dwellings, as a significant way to help address the statewide housing crisis. ADUs are a relatively affordable way to add extra housing for family members and can serve as a source of rental income.

Attend this special program and learn about this new opportunity. Registration is required for each attendant. For ages 16+. The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

