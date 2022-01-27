City posts notice of water meter reading, bill delays

January and February water bills will be delayed, no penalties assessed for late payments

– The City of Paso Robles sent out the following notice regarding a delay in water meter readings:

Due to worsening pandemic conditions and circumstances outside of our control, the city’s meter reading company was delayed in reading your meter for the January 1st bill. We were notified that there will be another delay in reading your meter this month, and as such, it is expected that the February 1st bill (printed and emailed) will be delayed as well. Although the due date of the 20th remains unchanged, no penalties will be assessed for late payments. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide additional information as needed.

We appreciate your patience and are available to answer any questions you may have. Please direct your questions to the Utility Billing department at 805-237-3996 or by email at Adminservices@prcity.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related