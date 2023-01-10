City proclaims local emergency status

– Today at 12:15 p.m. the City of Paso Robles issued the following emergency proclamation:

WHEREAS, the Paso Robles Municipal Code Chapter 2.24 empowers the city manager, acting as the director of emergency services, to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the city is exposed to an actual or threatened existence of conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the city and the city council is not in session; and

WHEREAS, the city manager, as emergency services director of the City of El Paso de Robles, does hereby find that:

Threatened existence of conditions of extreme peril to the health and safety of persons in the city are present as a result of the by severe storms commencing on or about 9 a.m. on the 9th day of Jan. 2023.

The aforesaid conditions of extreme peril warrant and necessitate the proclamation of the existence of a local emergency.

As contemplated in the Emergency Service Act contained in Government Code Section 8550 et seq., including Section 8558(c), a local emergency exists because of the existence of conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the city caused by the aforesaid conditions which are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel and facilities of the city and require the combined forces of other political subdivisions to combat.

At the time of this proclamation, the City Council was not in session.

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HERBY PROCLAIMED effective 3 p.m. on January 9, 2023 that a local emergency now exists throughout said city; and

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that during the existence of said local emergency, the powers, functions, and duties of the emergency organization of this city shall be those prescribed by state law, ordinances, and resolutions of the City of El Paso de Robles, notwithstanding all otherwise applicable procedures, timelines, and methods of action, and the emergency services director is expressly authorized to take any and all actions in furtherance of emergency powers to address the emergency.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that a copy of this order and regulation shall be posted in and outside city hall and shall be made available to the news media and the general public.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that the city manager shall request that the city council ratify this order and regulation by resolution as soon as practicable.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that said local emergency shall continue to exist until terminated pursuant to a resolution approved by the City Council of the City of El Paso de Robles.

By:

Chris Huot, Acting City Manager

Director of Emergency Services

ATTEST:

Melissa Boyer, City Clerk

