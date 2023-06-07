City proposing fee amendments to police, emergency services

Public hearing slated for Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

– The Paso Robles City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. concerning the adoption of a resolution imposing proposed fee amendments.

The proposed amendments include fees within the following departments:

Police

Emergency services

Community development, building division

Public works, airport division

Utilities

At the public hearing, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to make oral presentations concerning the proposed fees. Copies of the staff report and resolution describing the proposed fees will be available for review at the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office at City Hall (1000 Spring Street) and on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/meetings no later than 72 hours preceding the hearing (copies are available for purchase for the cost of reproduction).

Questions about the proposed fees may be directed to the administrative services department at (805) 237-3999 or via email at AdminServices@prcity.com.

If you challenge the proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the city council at, or prior to, the public hearing.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or live stream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, note the agenda item by number or name.

