City receives chamber endorsement for spaceport concept

City is actively researching the potential opportunities of the space tech economy

–President and CEO of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Gina Fitzpatrick, recently presented a Letter of Support to City of Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors in support of the city’s application and proposal to the FAA for the Paso Robles Airport to become a licensed U.S. Air & Spaceport.

“The chamber has long considered the Paso Robles Airport to be one of our community’s prized assets with the means to be utilized as a desired location for emerging aviation and space technologies,” said Fitzpatrick. “With regional stakeholders and leaders actively engaged in developing Vandenberg AFB into a thriving space force base, it is timely for Paso Robles to explore concepts that can benefit northern San Luis Obispo County and align with regional development plans.”

On Aug. 3, the Paso Robles City Council unanimously voted to submit pre-application information to the FAA for a Spaceport license for the Paso Robles Airport and to continue evaluating the Spaceport license opportunity with the Airport Commission.

“For 40 years now we’ve been saying we have an airport that’s a diamond in the rough and looking for a way to polish that diamond up,” said Mayor Martin during the Aug. 3 meeting. “We actually have a chance to apply that polish.”

A number of companies involved in the space technology sector have been in contact with the city regarding the Spaceport project and the city is actively researching the potential opportunities of the space tech economy.

