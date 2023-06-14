City receives first letter of intent from Asia for spaceport

Company from Taiwan discusses opportunities for establishing its California facility in Paso Robles

– The City of Paso Robles recently received its first Letter of Intent (LOI) related to the Paso Robles Spaceport project from a company headquartered in Asia, according to the most recent edition of the City of Paso Robles Economic Newsletter.

The international LOI was submitted by Gran Systems, a space technology company based in Taiwan that designs and builds CubeSat systems, among other space-related products.

The CEO of Gran Systems recently toured the proposed Paso Robles Spaceport and tech corridor area and met with Paso Robles Airport Manager Mark Scandalis to discuss opportunities for establishing its California facility in Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media