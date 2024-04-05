Paso Robles News|Friday, April 5, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » City records additional .37 inches of rain
  • Follow Us!

City records additional .37 inches of rain 

Posted: 7:16 am, April 5, 2024 by News Staff

Chance of thunderstorms in the forecast again today

– Paso Robles measured .37 inches of rain this morning from the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to 19.31 inches.

The Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

City records additional .37 inches of rain

Weather Underground is predicting a chance of rain and thunderstorms today.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.