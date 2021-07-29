City reducing capacity at public meetings in response to rise in COVID-19 cases

City is lowering seating capacity, encouraging virtual attendance

–The City of Paso Robles is encouraging residents to take adequate safety precautions in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County. In an effort to remain vigilant against COVID-19 variants, the City of Paso Robles says it is taking every opportunity to reduce the spread of the infection. This means staying focused on ways to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated.

Out of an abundance of caution, seating capacity at public meetings will be limited to provide adequate social distancing for those inside the council chambers. Due to the adjustment in seating capacity, the city has taken additional steps to ensure community participation. These steps include opening the rear doors of the council chambers and if the provided seating inside the room reaches capacity the city will provide a speaker system outside so participants can still hear the council meeting. If you would like to participate in public comment, you will be asked to come inside for that segment of the meeting and then return to your socially distanced area.

As always, those who would like to participate virtually can do so at www.prcity.com/youtube and public comment can be made via phone at (805) 865-7276.

