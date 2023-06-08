City releases statement condemning distribution of antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ literature

Plastic bags containing offensive literature reportedly found at multiple locations within the River Oaks neighborhood area

– On Wednesday, City of Paso Robles staff received a report from a citizen indicating small plastic bags containing antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ literature were found at multiple locations within the River Oaks neighborhood area.

The bags are believed to have been intentionally distributed during the overnight hours on Tuesday. Upon receipt of the report, the Paso Robles Police Department initiated an investigation, which remains ongoing. The city “unequivocally condemns the distribution of this hateful material,” according to a press release.

“The city firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice,” said City Manager Ty Lewis. “The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society.”

Anyone with information related to this incident or any other instances of hate speech or discrimination is asked to report it to the Paso Robles Police Department by calling the department’s non-emergency line at (805) 237-6464 or by submitting a tip anonymously via SLO Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) or www.slotips.org.

“The City of Paso Robles is dedicated to promoting inclusivity, celebrating diversity, and opposing discrimination in all its forms,” said the city in the release, “All local community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to condemn these hateful acts and work together to ensure our community remains safe, welcoming, and respectful to all.

Any updates regarding the investigation will be provided when they become available.

