City releases Supplemental Sales Tax Revenue Expenditure Report 

Posted: 12:39 pm, October 9, 2020 by News Staff

–The City of Paso Robles has released the 2020 report of the expenditures from the 1/2 cent supplemental sales tax.

Since 2012, the 1/2 cent sales tax measure has generated $25,622,586 in revenue and the city has expended $18,744,386 towards roads with an additional $9,789,403 already committed to roads.

The October 2020 report can be viewed in its entirety here: Supplemental Sales Tax Revenue Expenditure Report.

Comments

