City releases video about local water supply

Video explains the four sources of water used to supply enough water to support planned growth.

– The City of Paso Robles has produced a video to help inform residents about the local water supply. The video provides an overview of the city’s water sources and planning efforts and helps answer questions residents may have about having enough water to sustain planned community growth and demand.

“We have noticed a common misconception among residents that the City of Paso Robles does not have enough water to support the new homes and commercial projects that are in the pipeline,” says City Manager Ty Lewis. “The reality is the exact opposite, Paso Robles is actually better prepared for growth and drought than most cities in California due to the foresight of City leadership going back over 30 years.”

The video explains the four sources of water used to supply residents of the city with water: Lake Nacimiento, the Salinas River, the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, and a new recycled water system.

City leadership began planning to add water sources to its portfolio as early as 1991. At that point, the city relied solely on groundwater and river wells for its water supply. The city later partnered with San Luis Obispo County to plan and construct the Nacimiento Water Project, which would utilize the Nacimiento reservoir as a supplemental water source for the city and other local communities. The Nacimiento Water Project was completed in 2011 and soon after, the city developed additional infrastructure needed to treat and deliver high-quality surface water from Lake Nacimiento. The city’s diverse water supply portfolio enables the city to move forward with planned growth and supports economic development in Paso Robles.

Additionally, the city constructed tertiary treatment facilities to improve the quality of effluent from the city’s wastewater treatment plant and to facilitate recycled water use. The city has received over $17 million in grants for the recycled water system and is building the distribution system in phases. Recycled water use will conserve valuable drinking water and groundwater in the city and will help offset groundwater pumping outside of the city.

The new water video can be viewed below, will be shared on the city’s social media channels, and can be viewed at www.prcity.com/water.

