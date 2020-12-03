City seeking feedback on Union Road, Highway 46 East alignment project

–The City of Paso Robles, in cooperation with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 5, is currently preparing a Community Impact Assessment for the proposed Union Road – Highway 46 East alignment project.

Review the project details here.

After reviewing the project details in the link above, you are encouraged to take the survey here.

The assessment will consider effects on recreational facilities/parks, businesses, and community character, among other topics.

Feedback will assist in providing a comprehensive analysis of the project’s effects on the community, according to the city.

