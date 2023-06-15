City seeking resident input for unhoused strategic plan

Two public sessions scheduled

– The City of Paso Robles invites the public to assist in the development of a five-year strategic plan aimed at addressing the needs and impacts of unhoused members of the community. Building upon the efforts of the Unhoused Futures Studies Task Force (Spring 2022), and the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness (July 2022), this strategic plan will “serve as a roadmap to achieve short-term goals and improve the quality of life for all residents of Paso Robles,” according to the city.

The strategic plan will provide city leaders with a framework to evaluate current and future funding requests, ensuring alignment with community priorities. By establishing clear objectives, the plan will guide decision-making processes and enable the city to allocate resources effectively and efficiently.

The city has formed a working group comprised of over 35 stakeholders, non-profit representatives, residents, and members of the education and business community. This collaboration will facilitate the development of goals and objectives that reflect the needs and aspirations of the community. Furthermore, the City of Paso Robles invites the public at large to actively participate in this process by providing feedback.

In order to engage the community, the city will host public sessions where draft goals developed by the working group will be reviewed. These sessions will serve as an opportunity for community members to share their perspectives, suggestions, and insights, which will be vital in refining the goals and developing supporting objectives.

The public sessions are scheduled as follows:

Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, at 9 a.m.

Both sessions will take place in the Paso Robles City Council chamber at 1000 Spring Street.

“This comprehensive five-year strategic plan shows our city’s commitment to helping homeless individuals who will accept a hand up towards becoming more productive citizens within our community of Paso Robles,” said Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon, “By engaging our diverse city stakeholders, we can develop a compassionate approach to helping address the needs of the few for the good of the many.”

The City of Paso Robles encourages all residents, community organizations, and stakeholders to attend the public sessions and actively participate in shaping the future of the community.

For more information and updates on the strategic plan, visit the City of Paso Robles’ official website at www.prcity.com or contact Angelica Fortin at afortin@prcity.com or (805) 237-3993.

