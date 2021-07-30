City shares FAQs regarding urban water management plan

City does not project a water shortage due to drought

–The City of Paso Robles recently shared the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and answered some frequently asked questions about the plan. The City’s Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) is a water supply planning document that the city updates every five years.

Following is the summary of key findings from the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan:

City water use is projected to increase to approximately 9,450 acre-feet per year at buildout.

The city has met the Water Conservation Act Urban Water Use Targets for 2015 and 2020. Community water use in 2020 was 164 gallons per person per day, well below the target of 193 gallons per person per day, and in the future, gross per-capita water use will remain below this prescribed use target.

Currently, much of the city’s water demand is for single family residential use; however, nonresidential demands are projected to increase relative to residential demands.

The city has a diverse water supply portfolio that increases overall city water supply reliability, and manages its use of water from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, the Salinas River, and Lake Nacimiento to meet water demands. The city is also developing a recycled water project to further diversify supplies.

During extended drought (e.g. 2011 – 2017) the city has been able to serve all water demands, and the city does not project supply shortage due to drought.

The city will continue long-term water conservation measures and will utilize its Water Shortage Contingency Plan if water supplies are projected to be insufficient to meet demands.

