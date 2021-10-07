City shares highlights from most recent council meeting

– Highlights from the most recent Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on Tuesday Oct. 5, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the city has returned to virtual public meetings as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. City Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting.

Council did the following:

Received a COVID-19 update from Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta – who reported the number of active COVID-19 cases in SLO County is declining, however Paso Robles (within the 93446 zip code), accounts for nearly double the number of new cases compared to the rest of the county. Unvaccinated residents make up the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in SLO County. Projection models for the winter show a significant increase in cases, beginning in November, similar to last year.

Received a presentation on strategic planning for the future of recreation services, based on community input – Findings show current recreation services department programs address the city council’s adopted goals relating to quality of life, community health and economic recovery, community partnerships and housing/homelessness. The main focus areas for the future of recreation services include increasing access, fostering diversity, forging community partnerships and providing support for use of city recreation facilities.

Approved the design for a new misting water feature at Uptown Family Park – with funding coming from a State of California Department of Parks and Recreation grant. Bid documents will be prepared in the coming weeks.

Held a Public Hearing to receive community input regarding the redrawing of election district boundaries – which is required by law every ten years to coincide with updated US Census data.

Approved a resolution to continue participation in the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) – with certain conditions. Remaining an IWMA member will provide members rate benefits from the IWMA’s economy of scale and assistance implementing SB 1383 mandates.

This is a subset of items approved at Tuesday’s meeting. The full agenda can be found here and the meeting can be viewed here.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 6:30 pm, via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for city council to the city clerk.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related