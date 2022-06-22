City shares tips for upcoming 4th of July celebration

Tips include traffic flow, parking information

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens on Monday, July 4 and the community is looking forward to a great day in the park for the whole family.

Family-friendly activities including music and games are planned for the anticipated 10,000+ attendees. Fireworks are scheduled for dark – approximately 9:15 p.m.

This year’s festivities include:

Activities from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.

Program begins at 9 p.m. with the National Anthem

Music throughout the park provided by KJUG

Food will be available for purchase from five food trucks and the concession stand. There will not be alcohol sold at this event

Limited free parking with a new RV parking area

Click here for the event map.

How to make the most of July 4, 2022:

Prepare your animals – tips are available at bit.ly/PetSafePaso

Carpool – parking is limited and you’ll have more help loading and unloading.

Pack light and portable – you can drop off in front of the park but the road will be closed after the event until traffic clears, so plan accordingly.

Be patient – wait until traffic thins to leave the park.

Hydrate and use sunscreen.

“The Police Department would like to encourage everyone to be safety-conscious and patient while attending this year’s event,” said Paso Robles Police Commander Tod Rehner, “Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be heavy and always poses a challenge for officers to manage. Everyone should expect delays when leaving BSP – traffic will be heavy. However, officers will be working hard to ensure everyone gets home as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Road closures:

In order for the anticipated crowds to arrive and leave the event safely, the following road closures/traffic control measures will be in place:

Union Road at Highway 46 East will be closed to all traffic at 7 p.m. There will be no left turn from Highway 46 westbound traffic and no right turn for eastbound traffic onto Union Road during the closure. The closure will remain in effect until the event traffic has cleared.

Fire Lane: There will be no parking on the south side of Union Road from Golden Hill to Highway 46 East and no parking on either side of Union Road from Highway 46 East through the easternmost city limits (to maintain a fire lane).

Parking information:

Barney Schwartz Park: Limited free parking is available at Barney Schwartz Park, and directly across the street from the east end of the park (entrance just east of Paso Robles Sports Club).

RV Parking: RVs, 5th wheel, and bumper pull trailers are not allowed in the Barney Schwartz Park lots. A premier viewing location with free parking has been designated for the upper lot across from the park (see event map linked above). Follow directional signs leading to the lot.

There will be a designated Uber/taxi/shuttle drop-off area at the front of the park, along with a pedestrian drop-off area.

People attending the event need to follow the directions of uniformed law enforcement and city staff to exit and ensure the efficient flow of traffic. Any vehicles found in violation of parking regulations will be subject to citation and/or tow. Please be patient while the parking lots empty.

The Paso Robles Police Department will ensure the safety of all persons attending the event and has officers assigned. All codes and regulations will be strictly enforced. No fireworks, other than approved public displays, are allowed. If you possess or use fireworks, even “Safe and Sane,” you may be issued a citation and could be billed for emergency response. Dogs, alcoholic beverages, and unauthorized, unlicensed vendors are not allowed in the park.

Individuals viewing the show from other locations must have permission to be on private property.

More information is available at www.prcity.com/July4

