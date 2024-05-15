City shares tips on how to drain your pool and why it matters

Before releasing swimming pool water, ensure it’s being done in a way that minimizes environmental impact

– As summer approaches, it’s time to prepare for those long, sunny days spent by the pool. Before diving into the season, the City of Paso Robles would like to remind pool-owning residents of the importance of responsible pool maintenance, including proper draining procedures.

The water in swimming pools likely contains chemicals and debris that, if not managed correctly, can harm local ecosystems and water sources. So, before releasing that water, ensure it’s being done in a way that minimizes environmental impact:

Timing matters: Choose a time to drain your pool when the weather is dry to prevent excess runoff.

Mindful disposal: Avoid draining directly into storm drains or nearby bodies of water. Instead, opt for draining onto permeable surfaces like grass or soil, allowing the water to filter naturally.

Chemical dilution: If you’ve treated your pool with chemicals, make sure to dilute or neutralize them before draining to avoid harming aquatic life.

Filtration first: Consider using a filtration system to remove debris and contaminants before draining, reducing pollution risks.

Regular maintenance: Keep up with routine pool maintenance to minimize the need for frequent draining, thus reducing environmental strain.

By taking these simple yet impactful steps, Roblans can enjoy summer activities while also being good stewards of the local environment. Let’s make this summer about fun in the sun and responsible pool care.

To learn more about draining your pool, visit https://www.prcity.com/460/Stormwater-Education-and-Outreach-Progra

