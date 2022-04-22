City staff to ‘investigate next steps’ on raising transient occupancy tax

City council meeting highlights for April 19 meeting

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on April 19, as sent by the city, are as follows.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube. Council did the following:

Read proclamations for World War II Commemoration Week and Sexual Assault Action Month.

Received presentations on capital projects, water resources, drought.

Discussed city revenue generation and provided direction to staff to investigate next steps for potentially raising the Transient Occupancy (hotel bed) Tax and to hire a polling consultant to gather resident input and gauge local interest in putting a measure on the ballot. Read the staff report here.

Held a public hearing to review the 2021 annual report on the implementation of the general plan. The general plan is the blueprint for managing city growth as required by the State of California. The city is required to submit the annual report to the state. Key metrics measured by the state are housing production, regional housing needs allocation, housing production forecast and specific plan implementation. View the presentation here.

Authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with Cannon Corp to prepare design documents to refurbish the parking lot adjacent to Marv’s Pizza and at Railroad and 12th Street, to include paving, lining, ADA spaces, improved entrances and improved lighting, in the amount of $93,000. View the presentation here.

Adopted City Council Goals for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24, received and filed a Budget Planning report and provided direction on the preparation of the Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 budget items outlined within the report. The budget will continue to be developed with staff and public input prior to final adoption in June. View the adopted goals here. View the presentation here.

This is only a subset of the items considered at the meeting. The full agenda and staff reports can be found here.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., in-person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon the day of the meeting.

