City to begin water line replacements in Sierra Bonita, Turtle Creek areas

Project will begin in early December

–The City of Paso Robles is set to begin a water line replacement project in the Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek neighborhoods, starting in early December. The project will replace and upgrade water services in preparation for pavement rehabilitation in 2024.

The project will not include any trenches, so impacts to neighborhood residents should be minimal, said the city in a press release.

Construction activities will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on working days, to minimize disruptions to the neighborhood. Traffic control measures will be in place, and residents will retain access to their homes throughout the construction period.

Residents will be notified in advance if their water services are scheduled for replacement. Interruptions are estimated to last approximately 1 hour.

The goal is to limit water service interruptions to a single occurrence per residence, the city says. Once repaired, no further interruptions are expected. Equipment staging in designated areas will facilitate the efficient execution of the water line replacement project.

The project should take 160 days from start to finish, weather permitting.

For any inquiries or concerns, contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861 or email publicworks@prcity.com.

