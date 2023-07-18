City to hold groundbreaking for two new housing developments

First groundbreaking taking place today at 5 p.m.

– The City of Paso Robles, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation, has announced two upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for the River Walk Terrace Seniors and Sunrise Villas housing developments. These ceremonies mark significant milestones in the city’s efforts to address the pressing need for affordable housing options.

The first groundbreaking ceremony will be held today, Tuesday, July 18, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 120 Niblick Road, just south of Kohl’s Department Store. The event will celebrate the commencement of construction for the River Walk Terrace Project, a 79-unit senior housing development, a much-anticipated project that will provide affordable housing options for senior residents in the area. Representatives from the City of Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Housing Authority, and AHDC will be in attendance, along with community members and stakeholders.

The second groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 1600 Fontana Road. This ceremony will mark the beginning of construction for the Sunrise Villas, a 69-unit, all-affordable rental, family housing development, which aims to address the critical need for affordable housing for families and individuals in the community. City officials, representatives from the Paso Robles Housing Authority, AHDC, and guests will come together to celebrate this significant step toward increasing the availability of affordable housing options in Paso Robles. RSVPs are requested by Aug. 4 and can be sent to Nia@AHDCinc.com.

These developments will contribute to the city’s ongoing efforts to meet the housing needs of its diverse population and create inclusive neighborhoods that support individuals and families from all walks of life. The City of Paso Robles invites community members to join in these groundbreaking ceremonies.

