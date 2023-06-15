City to hold two groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing developments

Groundbreakings to be held July 18, Aug. 15

– The City of Paso Robles, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation (AHDC), has announced two upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for the River Walk Terrace Seniors and Sunrise Villas housing developments. These ceremonies mark significant milestones in the city’s efforts to address the pressing need for affordable housing options, said the city in a news release.

The first groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 120 Niblick Road in Paso Robles, just south of Kohl’s Department Store. The event will celebrate the start of construction for the River Walk Terrace Project, a 79-unit senior housing development, a much-anticipated project that will provide much-needed affordable housing options for senior residents in the area. Representatives from the City of Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Housing Authority, and AHDC will be in attendance, along with esteemed community members and stakeholders. RSVPs are requested by July 7 and can be sent to Nia@AHDCinc.com.

The second groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 1600 Fontana Road, Paso Robles. This ceremony will mark the beginning of construction for the Sunrise Villas, a 69-unit, all-affordable rental, family housing development, which aims to address the critical need for affordable housing for families and individuals in the community. City officials, representatives from the Paso Robles Housing Authority, AHDC, and guests will come together to celebrate this significant step toward increasing the availability of affordable housing options in Paso Robles. RSVPs are requested by Aug. 4 and can be sent to Nia@AHDCinc.com.

Both groundbreaking ceremonies demonstrate the City of Paso Robles’ commitment to fostering vibrant communities and ensuring that residents have access to safe, affordable, and comfortable housing options. These developments will contribute to the city’s ongoing efforts to meet the housing needs of its diverse population and create inclusive neighborhoods that support individuals and families from all walks of life.

The City of Paso Robles invites community members, local organizations, and the media to join in these groundbreaking ceremonies and celebrate the positive impact these housing developments will have on the community.

