City to host annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day Sept. 17

County-wide annual event brings together volunteers with city staff to remove trash, restore health to the riverbed

– The City of Paso Robles is holding its annual Creeks to Coast Clean-up Day event on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a county-wide annual event where volunteers of all ages join city staff to remove trash and restore the health of the Salinas River. The event is not only an event to remove trash from waterways, but it’s a day for community residents to show commitment to healthy waterways and to learn about the Salinas River.

The event will be held at Larry Morre Park (Behind Walmart) on Riverbank Lane in Paso Robles.

Waterways that run through cities and other urbanizing areas tend to collect trash (plastic bags, cigarette butts, fast-food containers, etc.) and other debris (mattresses, appliances, bikes, shopping carts, tires, etc.). Littering and illegal dumping can harm wildlife, ruin aesthetics, as well as contribute to water pollution in the Salinas River.

The Salinas River provides important habitat for fish, amphibians, birds, and other wildlife. A healthy water system is an abundant natural resource, but trash and debris can harm and even kill local wildlife. Fall is an important time to remove trash from creeks before the rain from winter storms arrives and washes debris into the ocean.

On average, approximately 200 volunteers help in the day’s effort and remove nearly 1 ton of trash and debris. Collecting litter, mattresses, lawnmowers, broken shopping carts, and tires among other items.

Participants should make sure to bring sunscreen, good shoes, a hat, and some protective clothing. The city will have protective gloves, water, disinfecting wipes, bags, snacks, and a pizza party at the end of the event.

If you are interested in participating or donating any supplies for the event, contact David LaCaro at (805) 227-7241 or at dlacaro@prcity.com.

Click here for more information.

