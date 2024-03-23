City to host final zoning workshop Tuesday

Workshop will be held during Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting

– The community is invited to attend the final public workshop concerning the city’s comprehensive update to the zoning ordinance.

Scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 26, at 6:30 p.m., the workshop will take place during the Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting in the Paso Robles Council Chambers located at 1000 Spring Street.

The initiative to overhaul the city’s zoning ordinance, also known as Title 21 of the Paso Robles Municipal Code, began in the fall of 2021. To date, there have been nine previous workshops, with summaries available on the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/1100/Comprehensive-Zoning-Code-Update.

Interested parties can access the staff report for the meeting at www.prcity.com/meetings.

Topics to be reviewed at this 10th and final workshop include:

Article 3: zones and allowed uses

Defining the purpose and applicability of all zoning districts and overlay districts in the city

The land use table, which lists the zoning districts where each use is allowed in the city

Development standards for each zoning district

Article 8: environmental standards

Floodplain management

Hillside development

Lighting and illumination

Noise

Surface mining

General performance standards

The public has the option to participate in person or watch the meeting live on YouTube at www.prcity.com/youtube. During the workshop, comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276). Written comments are also accepted in advance of the meeting via email at planning@prcity.com.

Public hearings for the entire zoning code update will be arranged in the coming months. The public is encouraged to continue reviewing all sections of the draft zoning ordinance, available for examination at https://www.prcity.com/1100/Comprehensive-Zoning-Code-Update. Comments can be submitted to planning@prcity.com until the city council reaches its final decision.

Share To Social Media