City to host free New Year’s Eve event downtown this year

Event will include music, fire dancers, bonfire, celebrate 9 p.m. ball drop

– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free community event on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, from 7 – 11 p.m. The celebration will be held downtown, at Paso Robles City Park, and will feature live music, a DJ, fire dancers, and a bonfire.

The event welcomes the JC Smith Band, a high-energy Chicago blues-style group that promises to have the crowd dancing into the New Year. Adding to the excitement will be DJ Chad Fortin, resident DJ for the San Diego Padres and a proud North County resident, and The Dancing Fire, a fire dancing troupe. A bonfire and refreshments for kids and adults round out the event.

Food trucks will be on-site to serve attendees who haven’t taken advantage of one of the 25+ restaurants downtown, and adult beverages will be available.

A 9 p.m. ball drop is set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so attendees can enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight.

“We are excited to share such an amazing, free event with our fantastic community members, families, and friends,” said City Manager Ty Lewis.

All the festivities take place on two stages near the west side of City Park and Spring Street. A celebratory bonfire will be lit near the center of the park by the decomposed granite field.

This event is free to attend and will be held rain or shine.

There is one Street Closure – 11th Street from Spring to Park will be closed from 4 p.m. until the end of the event on Dec. 31, 2022.

