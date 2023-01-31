City to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new defibrillator in park

‘Save Station’ first in the city to be available to the public 24/7

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will host a presentation ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new ‘Save Station’ automated external defibrillator (AED) installed in Downtown City Park on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

The City of Paso Robles says it aims to achieve a greater level of safety with the installation of its first AED available to the public 24/7.

The defibrillator walks the user through all the necessary steps and offers instructions in English and Spanish. This defibrillator was placed in the Downtown City Park due to it being a central location and a busy area where many events are hosted.

Having a defibrillator in a public place can potentially cut down the response time in the event of an emergency and keep people out of the hospital, saving lives and wallets, says the city.

