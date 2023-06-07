City to host ribbon cutting for new roundabout

Ceremony to be held Friday, June 23

– A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the Paso Robles’ first-ever roundabout, located at Golden Hill and Union Road.

The dog-bone-shaped roundabout was funded by city development impact fees and a grant from SLOCOG. No supplemental sales tax funds were used, according to the city.

At last night’s Paso Robles City Council meeting, Paso Robles Public Works Director Freda Berman showed the council a video of a big truck navigating through the roundabout. The oversized Spurr Construction truck successfully negotiated the roundabout without difficulty.

Currently, Granite Construction is completing cosmetic work on the roundabout.