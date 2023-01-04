City will start cutting water service if bills aren’t paid

Water shut-offs were paused during pandemic

– Discontinuation of water service due to non-payment will resume in the City of Paso Robles in Feb. 2023, according to the city. Utility accounts with past due balances that are 60 days or more past due will be subject to discontinuation of service.

With the pandemic slowing and a variety of customer payment assistance programs available, the city announced that it will once again resume the discontinuations. Prior to discontinuation of service, the city will make efforts to notify water customers via written notice, door hanger, and phone call.

For current information on customer payment assistance programs or to see if you are eligible for a payment plan, call (805) 237-3996 or visit the city’s website.

Payments can be made in person at the City Hall Annex located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A, by phone at 1-844-321-9512, or online here. Contact the city’s utility billing department at (805) 237-3996 or via email at UB@prcity.com with any questions.

