City trims trees for safety

Crews removing hazardous tree limbs that may fall during spring wind storms

– After getting a report from an arborist, the City of Paso Robles has hired tree trimmers to clean up 61 trees in the Downtown City Park in other areas of the city.

The concern is hazardous tree limbs that may fall during spring wind storms. The arborists cleaned up trees, removing dangerous limbs capable of falling on pedestrians in the city parks and other areas. Those trees include some heritage oaks in the city parks.

Freida Berman of the Paso Robles Public Works Department describes the work as necessary. Residents are advised to refrain from walking near the workers removing branches from trees to avoid being struck by falling debris.

