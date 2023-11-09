City unveils annual report, highlights department achievements

Report available for review online, at city hall

– The City of Paso Robles has unveiled its annual report for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, showcasing the achievements and ongoing projects across all municipal departments. The report serves as a comprehensive progress update on the city’s adherence to the goals outlined by the Paso Robles City Council for the period of 2022-2024.

Over the fiscal year spanning from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, each department within the City of Paso Robles has made advancements aligned with the objectives set by the council. These goals, established in 2022, serve as a two-year roadmap aimed at realizing key community initiatives. The report features key highlights and major projects from each department, providing updates on the most impactful ongoing endeavors.

“The city’s annual report is a crucial tool to demonstrate transparency, accountability, our strategic planning efforts, and provides enhanced communication with our community stakeholders,” said Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis.

The city encourages residents, stakeholders, and community members to review the report, which can be found here or on the City of Paso Robles website. Printed copies can also be obtained at Paso Robles City Hall located at 1000 Spring Street.

