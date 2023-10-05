City video details street repair progress

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Measure E-12, a half-cent supplemental sales tax, generates approximately $5 to $7 million annually

– The City of Paso Robles this week released a short video detailing the benefits of Measure E-12 and how it has played a role in funding street repairs throughout the community. The video is shared above and was also shared on city social media platforms.

In 2012, the voters of Paso Robles approved Measure E-12, a half-cent supplemental sales tax that generates approximately $5 to $7 million annually. Although E-12 is a general tax (meaning it can legally be used for a general government purpose), the Paso Robles City Council, through resolution, committed to funding the city’s street repair, maintenance, and rehabilitation projects and fund expenditures are overseen by the resident-led Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee.

“This video is an opportunity for our residents to see their tax dollars returned directly back into our streets,” Mayor John Hamon said, “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and accountability with all taxpayer money including the very important and critical Measure E-12 revenue. This video showcases that commitment, and we will continue to work hard to squeeze as many street miles as possible out of every E-12 dollar.”

$52 million has been generated by Measure E-12 since it was put in place, with $45.6 million expended directly on roads. An additional $24 million is budgeted for additional road maintenance work to be completed in the near future.

“Measure E-12 has been a game-changer for Paso Robles,” said City Manager Ty Lewis. “Our community came together to support this measure, and we are reaping the benefits with improved roads that make our city safer and more enjoyable for everyone. The video shares a portion of the work we’ve been able to achieve since 2012 thanks to Measure E-12.”

On Feb. 4, 2020, the city council approved the Updated Six-Year Street Maintenance and Repair Plan which outlines the specific street segments anticipated to be constructed over the remaining four years of the Measure E-12 SST. The measure has an automatic expiration date of March 31, 2025, unless voters choose to renew the measure.

