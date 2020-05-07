City waives fees for late water/sewer service payments and business license tax renewals

Council adopts two additional urgency ordinances to help ease local cashflow crisis

–In an effort to further support local residents and businesses by helping ease the financial hardships brought on by the global pandemic and resulting actions, the Paso Robles City Council, at Tuesday night’s regularly-scheduled meeting, authorized the Director of Administrative Services to waive penalties and interest for late water and sewer service payments during the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, and to extend the deadline to pay the annual business license tax renewal from June 30, 2020 to August 31, 2020, waiving any penalties and interest during this same time period.

At the April 21, 2020 council meeting, the council received a presentation on various relief measures, including an eviction moratorium (which this city has already adopted) along with other information regarding available federal, state, and local relief measures. On that date, the council waived penalties and interest for late Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenues until Aug. 31, 2020.

The impact of the shelter-at-home mandate is causing drastic declines in income and revenue for many residents and businesses, which may hinder their ability to make utility (i.e. water and sewer services) bill payments and business license renewal tax payments.

The city’s own financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 emergency, as well as legal constraints, limit the type and scale of assistance the city can offer, however, the city says it will continue to look for and implement measures to provide relief to customers and local businesses wherever feasible.

