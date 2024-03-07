City warns of email phishing scam targeting local residents

Deceptive emails carry the subject line ‘An Important Message from the City of Paso Robles’

– The City of Paso Robles has been alerted to a concerning rise in phishing attempts targeting local residents. Several reports have been received from residents who have received emails claiming to be from the city, raising suspicions of potential phishing attacks.

Phishing is a deceitful practice where cybercriminals send fraudulent emails, appearing to be from legitimate sources, with the aim of tricking individuals into disclosing personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers.

The deceptive emails in question carry the subject line “An Important Message from the City of Paso Robles” and prominently feature the official city seal. However, it has been confirmed that these emails originate from various email addresses not affiliated with the official communication channels of the City of Paso Robles.

In response to this emerging threat, the city’s Information Technology (IT) department is urging all residents and local businesses to exercise heightened caution. It is recommended that individuals verify the sender’s email address before opening any attachments, particularly in the case of unexpected email messages. If residents receive an email purporting to be from the city and wish to confirm its legitimacy before opening it, they are encouraged to contact the city directly at (805) 227-7276.

The City of Paso Robles places a high priority on the security and well-being of its residents. By taking proactive measures and remaining vigilant against potential phishing attempts, community members can contribute to maintaining a secure online environment.

Share To Social Media