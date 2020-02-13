City welcomes residents to apply for open board and advisory body positions

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department has several available positions for the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, and the Youth Commission. Members serve one to three-year terms that begin on July 1 of each year. Applications for the advisory bodies are due to the city by Friday, March 27 by 5 p.m. Applications are available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/257/Boards-Commissions.

“Our boards and advisory bodies have been established by city council to aid in gathering public input,” said Julie Dahlen, Director of Community Services for the city of Paso Robles. “We encourage interested individuals to apply to be part of these valuable committees that make an important difference in our community.”

The City Library Board of Trustees makes recommendations regarding community Library services, proposes policies, plans, and implements goals and objectives and acts as a library advocate. The board meets the second Thursday of the month in the Library conference room, 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles, at 9 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee provides information regarding recreational areas such as parks and playgrounds, provides interpretation of community recreation programs, and makes policy suggestions for consideration. This committee meets on the second Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee makes recommendations regarding issues of interest to senior citizens. The advisory committee meets on the second Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 270 Scott Street in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Youth Commission invites students entering grades 9 through 12 (in the fall of 2020) to serve as liaisons between the youth/teen community and the city council. Commissioners become familiar with various city departments and make suggestions and review policies, programs, and services relating to youth/teen issues. Members can expect to dedicate at least three hours per month to this commission. Meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

For additional information regarding any of these advisory boards and committees, please contact Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager, at (805)237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.

