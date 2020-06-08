City-wide yard sale in Atascadero to support Parents for Joy

–A city-wide yard sale is scheduled for Sat June 20 in Atascadero to benefit nonprofit Parents For Joy. Homes and businesses will be holding sales throughout Atascadero from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. A list of all participating addresses will be available for shoppers along with a digital Google map.

Shoppers can download the digital map starting June 17 from the Parents for Joy website.

Parties interested in selling can register on the 2020 Atascadero City Wide Yard Sale on Eventbrite. The seller’s fee is $15 for a household and $40 for an organization. All payments are non-refundable donations to Parents for Joy. The deadline to register is June 16.

Parents for Joy encourages vendors and shoppers to take the following precautions for the health and safety of all participants:

Follow Local Health Guidelines from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Clean and disinfect items you intend to sell.

Consider having wipes or hand sanitizer available to shoppers.

Spread items out as much as possible so shoppers can maintain a safe distance from each other.

Consider using a mobile payments service to request money or pay for your items, such as Venmo.

Wear masks and maintain a 6-foot physical distance from other participants.

Only touch or pick up items you are seriously interested in purchasing.

If you buy an item, clean it before bringing it into your home.

Businesses interested in sponsoring this event can email parentsforjoy@gmail.com.

Parents For Joy is a group of parents, families, and friends who have children with special needs. The group formed around the idea of creating a playground that would enhance the safety and involvement of children with special needs such as Autism Spectrum Disorders, Sensory Processing Disorders, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Visual Impairment, just to name a few. After six years of work, Joy Playground, located at 6699 Traffic Way, Atascadero opened in April 2019. ​

