City will begin offering senior parking permits starting March 1

With the permit, seniors can park in any paid or permit parking space downtown without additional payment

– The City of Paso Robles will be offering annual Senior Downtown Parking Permits starting March 1 to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from April 1 – March 31. With the permit, seniors can park in any paid or permit parking space downtown without additional payment.

Senior permit requirements:

Must be 65 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license

Must be a Paso Robles resident (within City limits)

Must be the registered owner of the vehicle

Must not be a Downtown employee or business owner

Limited to 1 permit per household (1 vehicle)

Completed applications must be turned in before April 30th

Senior permit applications will be available at the following locations after March 1:

Paso Robles Police Department

Paso Robles Senior Center

Paso Robles Library

Online at www.prcity.com/parking

As a reminder, those with disabled placards do not need a senior permit and are exempt from paid parking regulations when their placard is displayed. Additional information on downtown parking and the senior downtown parking permit program can be found at www.prcity.com/parking.

