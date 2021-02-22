Civil rights activists host Black History Month car rally in Paso Robles

–Dozens of local civil rights activists on Saturday hosted a “Drive the City Motorcade” to spread the message of Black History Month and racial equality. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of San Luis Obispo County organized the event along with support from the Black Student Union at Paso Robles High School and Paso People’s Action, a local grassroots progressive group.

Locals met around noon at Robbins Field in downtown Paso Robles and cruised through the city in vehicles decorated with American flags, banners, and signs with messages like “medicare for all” and “equality.” The organizers’ invitation welcomed all to attend and said they were “driving for liberty, equality, and justice for all.”

Vice President of NAACP North County Kenneth Parish stressed the importance of the day, quoting Black author and historian Carter G. Woodson: “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”

The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Veronica Avery, owner of Avery Acupuncture & Natural Medicine in Paso Robles, and one of the organizers of the event, live-streamed a video of the event. Watch below:

