Claim filed against Spreckels School District for ‘unsolicited gender conversion’

Center for American Liberty takes action on behalf of mother of 11-year-old

– The Center for American Liberty, on behalf of its client Jessica Konen, submitted a claim under the Government Claims Act against Spreckels Union School District this week, seeking damages for alleged emotional distress that teachers and administrators inflicted upon Konen and her daughter, in connection with their alleged efforts to convince Konen’s daughter that she was transgender and to conceal those efforts from Konen.

Konen recently confronted the Spreckels Union School District Board during public comments at a school board meeting after discovering that administrators and teachers at Buena Vista Middle School were allegedly preying on her daughter, who was 11 years old at the time, according to the complaint.

She says district faculty members were manipulating her daughter to believe that she was transgender and bisexual when she wasn’t and had not expressed such, “stalking her online, encouraging her to change her name, and instructing her on methods to keep the actions of the faculty secret from her parents,” Konen claims.

“Every parent has the right to know what is going on in their child’s school,” said Center for American Liberty’s CEO, Harmeet K. Dhillon. “The Supreme Court made clear that parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. Schools deny these rights when they keep secrets from parents, especially on matters as foundational as their child’s identity, name, pronouns, etc.”

The story about the Sprekels School District, about 90 miles north of Paso Robles, has made national news headlines, including in the Washington Post.

Click here to view the demand letter.

Click here to view the statement of facts and claims.

