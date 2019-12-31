Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Class on understanding and using your iOS device’s camera happening Jan. 11 

Posted: 3:52 am, December 31, 2019

Learn how to use your device’s camera with instructor Assana Fard. 

–Learn how to use your device’s camera to full effect at the Paso Robles Library on Jan. 11 from 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Bring your device with you so you can follow along with instructor Assana Fard’s step-by-step instructions to practice what you are learning. Following the one-hour presentation, you will have a chance to practice taking photos in City Park; wear comfortable shoes!

Space is limited. Registration is required.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.