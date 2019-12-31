Class on understanding and using your iOS device’s camera happening Jan. 11

–Learn how to use your device’s camera to full effect at the Paso Robles Library on Jan. 11 from 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Bring your device with you so you can follow along with instructor Assana Fard’s step-by-step instructions to practice what you are learning. Following the one-hour presentation, you will have a chance to practice taking photos in City Park; wear comfortable shoes!

Space is limited. Registration is required.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

