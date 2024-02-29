Classic cars will roll Into Santa Maria for annual show

Event is exclusively open to American-made vehicles from 1965 and earlier, excluding muscle cars

– The 43rd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and Cruise is set to take place in Santa Maria, California, from May 24-26. The event is exclusively open to American-made vehicles from 1965 and earlier, excluding muscle cars.

The car show, known for its old-time Lead Sled and Custom Car showcase, features the popular Friday Night “Santa Maria City Cruise” down Broadway. Hundreds of cars in double file cover a 1.6-mile loop, providing participants an opportunity to display their vehicles to the large audience attending the big cruise night. This event is one of the few remaining shows with a classic 50s and 60s cruise, featuring appearances by various celebrities.

First-time participants or those unfamiliar with the show can find videos of the big cruise and car show on YouTube by searching for West Coast Kustoms. The event has seen participation from esteemed car builders, as evident from the list of past “West Coast Kustoms Hall of Fame Inductees.”

On Saturday, car enthusiasts can meet car builders during the autograph session scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The show also features vendors, live music, a Model Car Show, Pin Striping Brush Bash, and an Automotive Swap Meet on Sunday.

Car show awards will commence on Sunday at 2 p.m. The limited indoor show car spots—28 in total—require entrants to submit a photo of their vehicles. All cars will be considered for VIP or preferred parking during the car show. Early reservation of hotel rooms is recommended due to high demand.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to share information about the 2024 West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and Cruise with their peers, customers, and car club members. The event welcomes a diverse range of American-made customized vehicles, including mild to wild, chopped, dropped, channeled, custom lead sleds, custom cars, trucks, hot rods, street rods, resto mods, roadsters, wagons, taildraggers, low riders, and early 50s and 60s builds.

For inquiries, individuals can contact Penny Pichette at (951) 488-0413 or via email at www.wckustom@aol.com. For updates, pictures of past shows, and 2024 car show entry forms, visit www.westcoastkustoms.com.

Share To Social Media