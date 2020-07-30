Clayhouse wines announces partnership with Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County

–San Luis Obispo’s Clayhouse Wines has entered a partnership with Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County (HFHSLOCO). The partnership includes a $10,000 gift, in-kind donations of wine and use of the Wines of the West Roadhouse and Wine Tasting on Highway 46 for meetings and fundraising events.

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity, having spent two summers in Atlanta helping build house,” Winemaker Blake Kuhn said. “It’s a cause I believe in and a great fit for Clayhouse wines which are named for the historic red adobe buildings the county is known for.”

Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To date, HFHSLOCO has built 17 homes in San Luis Obispo County with plans to build 17 more (9 in Paso Robles and 8 in Arroyo Grande) soon. All Habitat for Humanity homes are built with each homeowner (first-time homebuyers) and dedicated volunteers working side by side to create a lasting impact.

“We are beyond appreciative for the incredible opportunity to join forces with Clayhouse wines and Wines of the West,” said Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County CEO Nicholas Rasmussen, “This partnership will allow us to strengthen our efforts as we fulfill Habitat’s mission to affect change together, right here in our local communities.”

