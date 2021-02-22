Clear skies and windy conditions in the forecast for Paso Robles

–Clear skies and gusty winds are in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsay. Weather Underground predicts temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the week, with clear skies. Nighttime temperatures are expected to range in the mid to upper 30s. A chance of rain is in the forecast again for next week.

To view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground, click here.

Lindsay tweeted his forecast for the week on Sunday night:

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 21: Clear skies and gusty winds. Much like last week, dry and mostly clear weather in the heart of our rain season will continue into the first week of March. https://t.co/1Wp3smEHPo pic.twitter.com/lC79YvILr1 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 22, 2021

Lindsey says that a change in the weather pattern may occur by the first week of March, bringing rain and snow to the region:

Much like last week, dry and mostly clear skies in the heart of our rain season will continue through the end of February. However, a change in the weather pattern may occur by the first week of March with rain and snow developing throughout California……stay tuned. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/j7I1TUhubb — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 22, 2021

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related