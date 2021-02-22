Paso Robles News|Monday, February 22, 2021
Clear skies and windy conditions in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:45 am, February 22, 2021 by News Staff
Forecast from Weather Underground.

–Clear skies and gusty winds are in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsay. Weather Underground predicts temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the week, with clear skies. Nighttime temperatures are expected to range in the mid to upper 30s. A chance of rain is in the forecast again for next week.

To view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground, click here.

Lindsay tweeted his forecast for the week on Sunday night:

 

Lindsey says that a change in the weather pattern may occur by the first week of March, bringing rain and snow to the region:

Comments

