Clerk-recorder shares Paso Robles school board election update

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Special Election update from County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano

– Here is a simple breakdown of numbers as of today:

Number of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Registered Voters: 30,705

Vote-By-Mail (VBM) Ballots counted prior to election day: 9,498

Voters that voted at the polls on election day: 441

Voters that voted provisionally at the polls: 21

Voters that returned their VBM ballot by mail or at an official ballot drop box, polling place, or the election office the day before and on election day: approx. 2,039

VBM ballots still in review for signature issues (i.e. no-sig, sig-mismatch, signed by other member in the household, etc.): 89

Click here to view results as of 11:05 p.m. election night in San Luis Obispo County.

Please note: As we continue to receive VBM ballots that have a postmark on or before election day, this may cause these numbers to change. We will count again on Friday, April 21, 2023. All updates will be posted on our website www.slovote.com by 5 p.m.

Monterey County has confirmed that they have counted all their ballots https://montereycountyelections.us/latest-election-results-pdf/. They still have to wait and see if they receive any ballots that were postmarked on or before election day and received by the 25th. I suspect that if they don’t receive any more, they will certify by next week.

I hope you find this information helpful. For questions, email ecano@co.slo.ca.us.