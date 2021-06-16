Clinic provides services to low income or senior landlords navigating eviction process

Landlord-tenant clinic opened earlier this year by the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation

–The San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation has opened a landlord-tenant clinic this year that provides free help to low-income or senior (age 60+) landlords and tenants who are navigating the eviction process without an attorney.

The clinic coordinator is bilingual English-Spanish (interpreter services will be provided for other languages) and can help eligible participants file and respond to unlawful detainer (eviction) complaints, prepare notices, proof of service, and all other court forms and filings related to evictions (including getting security deposits back).

These services are available Mon-Fri for all San Luis Obispo County residents from 9-4 and regardless of citizenship status.

