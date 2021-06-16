Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Business » Clinic provides services to low income or senior landlords navigating eviction process
  • Follow Us!

Clinic provides services to low income or senior landlords navigating eviction process 

Posted: 5:55 am, June 16, 2021 by News Staff

Clinic provides services to low income or senior landlords navigating eviction processLandlord-tenant clinic opened earlier this year by the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation

–The San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation has opened a landlord-tenant clinic this year that provides free help to low-income or senior (age 60+) landlords and tenants who are navigating the eviction process without an attorney.

The clinic coordinator is bilingual English-Spanish (interpreter services will be provided for other languages) and can help eligible participants file and respond to unlawful detainer (eviction) complaints, prepare notices, proof of service, and all other court forms and filings related to evictions (including getting security deposits back).

These services are available Mon-Fri for all San Luis Obispo County residents from 9-4 and regardless of citizenship status.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Business, Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.