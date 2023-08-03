Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 3, 2023
Closures of Highway 1 planned Sunday 

Posted: 6:15 am, August 3, 2023 by News Staff

highway 1 closureClosures due to broadband installation project

– A broadband installation project will result in intermittent full closures of Highway 1 just south of Yerba Buena Street in Morro Bay on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

These brief closures will allow utility crews to place a fiber optic cable aerially on two existing utility poles crossing Highway 1 at Vashon Street.

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting these full traffic stops with delays of up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for this Astound Broadband project is EDT Tec of Livermore, Calif.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

 

