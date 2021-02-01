Video: Salinas River flowing, cloudy skies in tomorrow’s forecast

–Cloudy skies along with a slight chance of rain will begin the week in Paso Robles, followed by clear skies and warmer temperatures, according to Weather Underground.

Paso Robles received record amounts of rainfall last week during the ‘atmospheric river’ event. Paso Robles recorded .6-inches on the 27th, 2.68-inches on the 28th, and 2.6-inches on the 29th. The current seasonal total has reached 7.36-inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11″ from 1942 – June 2014.

Over the past week, Lake Nacimiento rose from 21-percent of total capacity to 39-percent. Lake San Antonio rose from 16-percent of total capacity to 19-percent.

The Salinas River filled with water and can be seen flowing. Watch the video below to see the rare, seasonal occurrence:

