Club Dv8 Band performing at Saturdays in the Park

Concerts are free to attend, held from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

– The City of Atascadero is gearing up for the next upcoming concert as a part of the 2023 Saturdays in the Park Summer Concert Series. The next band performing on Saturday, July 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be the 80s dance/ rock group Club Dv8 Band at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand.

Club Dv8 Band went from an idea to reality while drummer Jim Moran was on vacation in NYC in 2017. He took that idea to guitarist, Scott Grocott who played in local cover bands and the plan began to unfold. Scott added a guitar synthesizer to his rig and they met lead singer, David Vail, who was a perfect fit. The band soon added a bass player friend, Bob Erwin, and from there, another lead guitarist, Keith Powers, who was even in an 80s band in the 80s. Not long after Bob moved on, they met their permanent bass player Paul Choboter, who also added great backup vocals to the group.

The Club Dv8 Band name comes from a San Francisco 80’s dance club, “Club Dv8.” After a couple of variations, DV8D and DV8, the band realized the name should be “Club Dv8” with a mission to make their band a dance party every time and everywhere they play. The band’s set is high-energy 80’s music.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Paradise Shaved Ice and Bear City Social.

Concert line-up:

July 1: Club Dv8 (80’s Dance/Rock)

July 8: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Country, Rock & Dance Music)

July 22: Riff Tide (Surf Rock, Funk & Soul)

July 29: Way Out West (Country & Rock)

Aug. 5: Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles Tribute)

Aug. 12: Painted Red Music (Classic Rock)

Aug. 26: The Cinders Blues Band (Blues)

Concerts are free to the public and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evenings in Atascadero.

For more information, go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/events, or call (805) 470-3360.

Share To Social Media