Clutter to Cash yard sale returns to Templeton April 22

Event promotes recycling, reuse, and upcycling

– Templeton’s Annual Community-wide Yard Sale Clutter to Cash is back. Garage and yard sales will be held throughout the community starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Residents living within the Templeton CSD’s boundaries may sign-up for the annual event at the district office located at 420 Crocker Street, Templeton, or online at the district website at www.templetoncsd.org. There is no charge to register. Sign-ups end on April 19 at noon.

This event is geared towards keeping unwanted, but useable, things out of landfills. Remember: one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. The event promotes recycling, reuse, and upcycling.

Shoppers can find yard sale addresses and brief descriptions of items for sale on printed maps that will be available on Friday, April 21 at noon at the Templeton Community Services District Office and Recreation Office, Templeton Market and Deli, and Templeton Donuts, Upscale Resale, as well as online at www.templetoncsd.org.

For more information contact the Templeton CSD Office during regular business hours at (805) 434-4900.

Share To Social Media